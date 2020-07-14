ISIS 'still evading detection on Facebook', report says



Added: 13.07.2020 15:14 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.magzter.com



On 7 April, a series of Twitter accounts began to send out links to a Facebook Watch party. The accounts all used the phrase 'Fuouaris Upload', a reference to medieval Islamic warriors. The ISD researchers say this was part of a co-ordinated attempt to 'amass digital territory' on Facebook. The network shared video content which received tens of thousands of views, and which extended out to other platforms with links to Telegram, WhatsApp, ISIS stand-alone websites and SoundCloud. The researchers believe that at the centre of the network was one user who managed around a third (90 out of 288) of the Facebook profiles. At times, this... More in article.wn.com » Facebook, ISIS, USA, Cher Tags: WhatsApp