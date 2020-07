WHO chief: Pandemic 'going to get worse and worse and worse'



Added: 13.07.2020 18:53 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.newshub.co.nz



The World Health Organization (WHO) warned Monday that the coronavirus pandemic is raging out of control in North and South America, and that the virus will continue spreading unimpeded unless governments and individuals take the steps needed to suppress its transmission. Nearly 13 million people worldwide have tested positive for COVID-19, and about half of those cases — 6.5 million — have been... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Government