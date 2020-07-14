ï»¿Tuesday, 14 July 2020
Alleged breaches of international law by Saudi forces in Yemen exceed 500

Added: 13.07.2020

The Ministry of Defence has revealed it has logged more than 500 Saudi air raids in possible breach of international law in Yemen, even though last week it justified resuming arms sales to Riyadh on the basis that only isolated incidents without any pattern have occurred. The trade minister Greg Hands, answering an urgent question in the Commons on last weekâ€™s resumption of UK arms sales to Saudi Arabia, refused to say how many bombing incidents had been reviewed by the UK before it agreed to grant UK arms export licences again. He also said he would not publish any...

