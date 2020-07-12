Added: 12.07.2020 14:28 | 9 views | 0 comments

A misaligned missile battery, miscommunication between troops and their commanders and a decision to fire without authorisation all led to Iranâ€™s Revolutionary Guard shooting down a Ukrainian jetliner in January, according to a new report. Released late on Saturday by Iranâ€™s Civil Aviation Organisation, it comes months after the January 8 crash near Tehran that killed all 176 people on board. Authorities had initially denied responsibility, only changing course days later after Western nations presented extensive evidence that Iran had shot down the plane. The report may signal a new phase in the investigation into the crash...