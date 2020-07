Sabotage, sanctions and the bullying of Iran by Trump and Israel is bound to backfire on the west

It now seems fairly certain that Israel or its agents blew up Iran’s main nuclear fuel enrichment facility at Natanz on 2 July . A “Middle Eastern intelligence official” who told two American newspapers that Israel was behind the explosion was identified in Israeli media reports last week as Yossi...