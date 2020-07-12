Syrians will die as aid access is cut, agencies warn



Source: www.juancole.com



Lives will be lost and more than 1.3 million will suffer following a UN resolution that leaves only one border crossing open for aid deliveries from Turkey into rebel-held northwest Syria, humanitarian agencies said on Sunday. The UN Security Council passed a resolution on Saturday to restart cross-border humanitarian aid to Syria, but only after caving to Russian pressure to close one of two access points into the war-torn country. "In northwest Syria, where a vital cross-border lifeline has been closed ... it will be harder to reach an estimated 1.3 million people dependent on food and medicine delivered by the UN cross-border," aid agencies operating in Syria said in a joint... More in article.wn.com » Syria, Russia, Lost Tags: Turkey