Thousands of Israelis demonstrated in downtown Tel Aviv on Motzoei Shabbos, protesting what they claim to be Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahuâ€™s failure to address economic woes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Protesters blocked main roads in the city, committed acts of vandalism and burned garbage dumpsters as the demonstration escalated later in the night. Police forces tried dispersing the protesters and were attacked with tear gas and bottles. One protester threw a brick at a bank branch, shattering its window. Three officers were lightly wounded. Twelve protesters were arrested on charges of disturbing the public order; nineteen others were taken in for questioning. With...