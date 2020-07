Added: 12.07.2020 7:42 | 13 views | 0 comments

The opposition in Mali says security forces have detained two of its senior figures after anti-government protests that saw at least three people killed in the streets of the capital, Bamako. Security forces raided the headquarters of the opposition coalition M5-RFP and detained two senior figures, Choguel Kokala Maiga and Mountaga Tall, on Saturday, M5-RFP spokesman...