BAMAKO, Mali (AP) â€” Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita went on national television early Saturday, urging dialogue with his opponents just hours after thousands of anti-government protesters marched through the capital with some pushing their way into state television offices. Friday's developments marked a major escalation in the growing movement against Mali's president, who still has two years left in office in this West African country long destabilized by Islamic extremists. Earlier in the day,...