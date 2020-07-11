Added: 11.07.2020 6:10 | 9 views | 0 comments

The law and order president has decided that a convicted criminal should not go to prison. It may be mere coincidence that Roger Stone is an old friend and fellow resident of Florida with a shared crush on Richard Nixon. Related: Trump commutes sentence of Roger Stone, longtime friend and adviser It may also be mere coincidence that Donald Trump made the announcement on a Friday night, a graveyard shift that has become his favorite for firing inspectors general and others who get in his way. Stone was convicted by a jury last November of obstructing a congressional investigation, lying under oath to Congress and tampering with a witness. He did so to protect Trump. The 67-year-old was...