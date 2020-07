Added: 11.07.2020 10:24 | 9 views | 0 comments

A senior aide to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has hailed a comprehensive military-security deal recently signed with Iran as the first step to overcome sweeping US economic sanctions against the Arab country, saying Damascus has many other options to counter American restrictions. In an interview with Yemen's al-Masirah TV channel on Friday, Assad’s political and media adviser, Bouthaina...