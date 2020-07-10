Added: 10.07.2020 12:25 | 6 views | 0 comments

The United Kingdom has reportedly offered Saudi Arabia profuse apologies, only days after London publicly leveled criticism against the ultra-conservative kingdom over its human rights abuses and imposed sanctions on the Riyadh regime in this regard. According to a report published by the online publisher The Independent, British officials “called to apologize” to the Riyadh regime on Monday after the government imposed economic sanctions on 20 Saudi nationals held responsible for the killing of US-based dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Khashoggi, a 59-year-old Washington Post columnist, was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018. Turkish officials said his body...