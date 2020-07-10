Covid-19: Bolivian president and Venezuelan Socialist Party leader test positive



Boliviaâ€™s interim president and Venezuelaâ€™s number two official have tested positive for coronavirus, days after Brazilâ€™s president was hit by the pandemic. The infections in Venezuela, Brazil and Bolivia, which is seeing a spike in cases, come after Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez tested positive in June and was briefly treated in hospital. Three Cabinet ministers in the administration of Bolivian leader Jeanine Anez have also tested positive for the virus, including Health Minister Eidy Roca and Presidency Minister Yerko Nunez. Jeanine Anez said she will remain in isolation for... More in article.wn.com » President, Orlando Tags: Brazil