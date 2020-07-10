Added: 10.07.2020 5:39 | 9 views | 0 comments

The US Supreme Court delivered a blow to President Donald Trump on Thursday, rejecting his claim of immunity from criminal investigation and ruling that his financial records must be handed over to New York prosecutors. But the nation's highest court, in a decision in a separate case, temporarily blocked Trump's Democratic opponents in Congress from accessing his tax returns and business files. The rulings prompted a string of furious tweets from Trump but they may actually allow the New York real estate tycoon to keep his tax returns and other financial documents hidden until after the November election. The court ruled 7-2 against Trump in a case brought by Manhattan district attorney...