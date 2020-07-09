Added: 09.07.2020 1:58 | 13 views | 0 comments

WASHINGTON â€” President Donald Trump, who has denigrated Mexican migrants and threatened the U.S. ally with crippling tariffs, welcomed President AndrÃ©s Manuel LÃ³pez Obrador to the White House on Wednesday, called him a cherished partner and claimed the countries' economic and security ties were reaching new heights. Trump's warm words were in stark contrast to the days when he called Mexicans "rapists" and railed against migrants entering the United States illegally. LÃ³pez Obrador had cordial words for Trump, too, saying that while they have disagreed, it was better to find common ground and avoid slinging insults. The meeting was billed as a celebration of economic ties and the...