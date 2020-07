Study shows ancient contact between Polynesian and South American peoples



Added: 09.07.2020 9:35 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.theroamingboomers.com



Washington: New genetic research shows that there was mingling between ancient native peoples from Polynesia and South America, revealing a single episode of interbreeding roughly 800 years ago after an epic transoceanic journey. The question of such contact - long hypothesized in part based on the enduring presence in Polynesia of a staple food in the form of the sweet... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Washington