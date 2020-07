'Will to fight together': Fiji has taken another bold step in the battle against nuclear weapons

On the streets of Suva in the 1970s it was the young who carried the cause. In afros, headbands and bell-bottom jeans they handed out pamphlets and printed newsletters, performed skits and variety shows, gave lectures, and led rallies on the streets of Fiji’s capital. Crowds heard firebrand speeches...