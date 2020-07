'They find you and shoot you': Chechens in fear after third Kadyrov critic killed

Added: 08.07.2020 7:06 | 10 views | 0 comments

Chechens in Europe have expressed renewed fears for their safety, after a strident critic of the Kremlin-backed Chechnya leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, was shot dead in Vienna on Saturday. “Everyone is scared. We all left to find safety and forget about home, and they find you and shoot you like a dog,”...