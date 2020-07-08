Japan battered by more heavy rain as floods death toll nears 60



Torrential rain that caused deadly floods in southern Japan was moving north-east on Wednesday, battering large areas of Japanâ€™s main island, swelling more rivers, triggering mudslides and destroying houses and roads. At least 58 people have died in several days of flooding. By Wednesday morning, parts of Nagano and Gifu in central Japan were flooded after heavy downpours. The playground of a junior school in Gero, Gifu prefecture, southern Japan was flooded (Kyodo News/AP) AP/PA Images / The playground of a junior school in Gero, Gifu prefecture, southern Japan was flooded (Kyodo News/AP) Footage on NHK television showed a swollen river gouging into the embankment, destroying a highway,... More in article.wn.com » Japan, Television Tags: Movies