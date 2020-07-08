Added: 08.07.2020 12:23 | 11 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Republican operatives are starting to notice that Donald Trump is not the only one bleeding support from their party. As the general election nears, a more urgent crisis is the millions of diehard followers, those who go viral on social media shouting “White Power!” and “I hate black people!” at African Americans, or hurl other racial insults like the “N” word. Armed whites brandishing guns at peaceful Black protesters and threatening to shoot are no better. Fox News host Trace Gallagher suggested that if the president’s supporters do not tone down their hateful rhetoric and modify their behavior, the Republican Party may suffer a humiliating...