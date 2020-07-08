US notifies UN of withdrawal from WHO



Added: 08.07.2020 2:15 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: deadseriousness.com



Washington: The Trump administration has formally notified the United Nations of its withdrawal from the World Health Organization, although the pullout won't take effect until next year, meaning it could be rescinded under a new administration of if circumstances change. The withdrawal notification, delivered on Monday, makes good on President Donald Trump's vow in late May to terminate US participation in the WHO, which he has harshly criticized for its response to the coronavirus pandemic and accused of bowing to Chinese influence. The move was... More in article.wn.com » Washington, NFL, President Tags: Donald Trump