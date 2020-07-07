Yemenâ€™s children starve as conflict drags into seventh year



Sanaa â€” Masirah Saqer can barely open her eyes, as she struggles to swallow the milk her grandmother tries to feed her with a syringe. Nearby the cries of other malnourished children reverberate around the pink-walled hospital ward, a vivid reminder of the human cost of Yemenâ€™s devastating conflict, which drags into a seventh year on Tuesday. Masirah, just short of three months old, is undergoing treatment at Al-Sabyine hospital's infant malnutrition department in the capital Sanaa. Swaddled in a pink and white comforter, her tiny frame and slender limbs dwarfed by the full-sized bed on which her... More in article.wn.com » Children, NFL, Pink Tags: FED