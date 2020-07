Coronavirus: Moguls and lobbyists get millions in government aid



Added: 07.07.2020 22:03 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.sapling.com



The US government has distributed more than $521bn to businesses from its emergency coronavirus aid. This week, the public finally got a glimpse of who's been getting the money. The list, released by the US Treasury Department, reignited debate about the controversial programme, called the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). "We don't want to say that the PPP didn't help small businesses - it did. But well-connected small businesses got helped first and most,"... More in article.wn.com » Money Tags: Government