Baghdad: An Iraqi analyst who was a leading expert on the Islamic State and other armed groups has been shot dead in Baghdad after receiving threats from Iran-backed militias. Gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on Hisham al-Hashimi, 47, outside his home in the Zeyouneh area of Baghdad on Monday (Tuesday AEST), a family member said, speaking on condition of anonymity for security reasons....