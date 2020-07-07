Instead Of Tolerance Protesters Want Equality-And There Is A Difference



Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling "Inferiors revolt in order that they may be equal, and equals that they may be superior. Such is the state of mind which creates revolutions." -Aristotle Sociologists agree that the price of being tolerated is accepting your inferiority. Tolerance, moreover, is easy to dispense when a leader and people feel confident of their own superiority-that is, when their superiority has been legalized and institutionalized for centuries, even elevating it into a national crusade. Unlike equality, tolerance is a blight on the human conscience, the superior being able to define and treat the rest as subhuman. White Tolerance The killing of George Floyd that...