Iran says it has built underground missile cities along Gulf coastline



Source: sputniknews.com



Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards Navy chief said on Sunday that Tehran had built underground "missile cities" along the Gulf coastline and warned of a "nightmare for Iran's enemies". Iranian authorities have said such sites exist in all provinces of Iran but have unveiled only three bases so far and not disclosed that they have been built along its coast. It comes after a nuclear official said that a fire at Iran's underground Natanz nuclear... More in article.wn.com » Fire Tags: Iran