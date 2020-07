U.S. diplomat in Hong Kong says security law use a ‘tragedy’



HONG KONG--The top American diplomat in Hong Kong said Monday that it is a “tragedy” to use the semiautonomous Chinese territory’s new national security law to chip away at “fundamental freedoms” in the Asian financial hub and create an “atmosphere of coercion and self-censorship.” “Using the national security law to erode fundamental freedoms and to create an atmosphere of coercion and self-censorship is a tragedy for Hong Kong,”... More in article.wn.com » Honda Tags: Hong Kong