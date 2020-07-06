Japan flooding: Search for survivors continues after mudslides



Added: 05.07.2020 15:50 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: twitter.com



Deep floodwaters and the risk of more mudslides that have left at least 34 people confirmed or presumed dead have hampered search and rescue operations in southern Japan. Helicopters and boats have rescued more people from their homes in the Kumamoto region, with more than 40,000 defence troops, the coast guard and fire brigades taking part in the operation. Large areas along the Kuma River were swallowed by floodwaters, with many houses, buildings and vehicles submerged almost up to their roofs. Mudslides smashed into houses, sending people on to... More in article.wn.com » Survivors, Japan, Fire Tags: Survivor