US President Donald Trump on Saturday vowed to defeat the "radical left," in an Independence Day speech at the White House that condemned recent protests against monuments to historical figures as attempts to destroy the United States. Trump claimed without evidence that 99 percent of coronavirus cases in the United States were "totally harmless." In fact, many states marked a record number of new COVID-19 cases. In Texas alone, 7,890 patients were hospitalized after 238 new admissions over the past 24 hours. Trump, who has faced criticism over his handling of the pandemic, said China must be "held...