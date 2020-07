40 killed in massacre of villagers in Mali



Source: www.shelbystar.com



Bamako, Mali—Unidentified armed men massacred 31 civilians in simultaneous attacks on several Mali villages this week, then killed nine soldiers responding to the assault as violence surges in the country's conflict-wracked centre. An Islamist insurgency that erupted in the north of the vast West African country in 2012 has swept to its centre, inflaming ethnic tensions along the way. Clashes between the ethnic communities of Fulani, nomadic herders, and Dogon traditional...