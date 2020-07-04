Added: 04.07.2020 18:46 | 10 views | 0 comments

(CNN)On the 23rd anniversary of their handover to China on Wednesday, supporters of democracy and independence in Hong Kong could be forgiven for feeling they've just awoken to their worst nightmare. Overnight, and with no consultation, Hong Kong essentially became a legal and security jurisdiction of China, denying its citizens the 27 more years of semi-autonomy Beijing had promised under the "one country, two systems" model that was to have been in effect until 2047. Hong Kong protest leader Nathan Law pledges to fight for democracy in exile after fleeing city A new national security law -- dubbed the "anti-protest law" -- was rubber stamped by the National People's Congress in May and...