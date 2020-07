Dozen feared dead after flooding and landslides hit southern Japan



Heavy rain in southern Japan has triggered flooding and landslides, leaving more than a dozen people presumed dead, about 10 missing and dozens stranded on rooftops waiting to be rescued. More than 75,000 residents in the prefectures of Kumamoto and Kagoshima were urged to evacuate following torrential rain overnight. The evacuation was not mandatory and it was not known how many actually fled. “I smelled mud, and the whole area was vibrating with river water.... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Japan