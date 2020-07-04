Added: 04.07.2020 2:47 | 5 views | 0 comments

Hong Kong (CNN)A year ago, Chinese-Australian dissident artist Badiucao was searching for a place in Hong Kong to display some of his political works, many of which are critical of the Chinese Communist Party. Now he says he wouldn't even transfer through Hong Kong airport for fear of being arrested under the city's new national security law. That's because the legislation, which came into effect late Tuesday, doesn't only clamp down on freedoms at home. It also puts foreign citizens who criticize the Chinese government anywhere in the world at risk of jail if they even set foot in the city -- even if they are just transiting through the airport. "It's really concerning and terrifying, not...