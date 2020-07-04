Added: 04.07.2020 7:44 | 4 views | 0 comments

WASHINGTON (AP) â€” Intelligence that Afghan militants might have accepted Russian bounties for killing American troops did not scuttle the U.S.-Taliban agreement or President Donald Trumpâ€™s plan to withdraw thousands more troops from the war. It did give critics of the deal another reason to say the Taliban shouldnâ€™t be trusted. The bounty information was included in Trump's president's daily intelligence brief on Feb. 27, according to intelligence officials, and two days later, the U.S. and Taliban signed an agreement in Qatar. The agreement clears the way for America to end 19 years in Afghanistan and gives Trump a way to make good on his promise to end U.S. involvement in what...