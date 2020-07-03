TikTok's Boogaloo extremism problem



Source: www.cbsnews.com



It's hard to describe the group succinctly. Broadly it is an extremist, libertarian militia that is deeply distrustful of government and prepared for a civil war. They are almost always heavily armed. During the George Floyd Protests, a man linking himself to the Boogaloo Bois was accused of killing a federal security officer. Eight days later he allegedly killed a police officer. He's been charged with murder. Several other men with Boogaloo connections have been charged with terrorism offences in Nevada. And yet TikTok - just like other platforms like Facebook - has struggled to get the group off its site. Earlier this month, anti-misinformation group Media Matters for America published a...



