French prime minister Edouard Philippe resigns with government reshuffle expected in days



French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has resigned ahead of a government reshuffle, the French presidency announced Friday. The statement didn't say whether Philippe will be replaced or will stay on as the head of a new government.