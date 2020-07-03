Added: 03.07.2020 11:22 | 4 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling A major reconsideration of how the history of colonization, conquest, slavery, and white supremacy is taught and viewed, especially through monuments, is now underway. Though this review was triggered by the social unrest and a tense reexamination of race relations that has raged since a video emerged of George Floyd (a Black man) pinned to the ground and dying under the knee of a white police officer, it had already been building up among American Indians for many years. Long before the white men came and the great “White Father in Washington” ruled over America, Mount Rushmore was known as the Mountain of Six Grandfathers by the Lakota and...