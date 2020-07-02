Added: 02.07.2020 9:17 | 10 views | 0 comments

CARACAS, Venezuela â€” The political battle over control of Venezuela has turned to a $1.8-billion stack of gold bars sitting in the Bank of Englandâ€™s vault in London, where a judge is expected to decide soon on who has the rightful claim to the bullion. Venezuelan President NicolÃ¡s Maduro says he needs the gold to help his cash-starved nation fight the coronavirus pandemic. But the central bank for the United Kingdom, whose government recognizes Venezuelan opposition leader Juan GuaidÃ³ as his countryâ€™s legitimate leader, has refused to hand it over to Maduroâ€™s socialist administration. A ruling by Justice Nigel Teare, possibly within days, could help clarify who is Venezuelaâ€™s...