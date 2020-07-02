Added: 01.07.2020 20:12 | 10 views | 0 comments

A majority of Russians have approved amendments to Russiaâ€™s constitution allowing President Vladimir Putin to hold power until 2036, election officials said. However, the referendum was tarnished by widespread reports of pressure on voters and other irregularities. With most of the nationâ€™s polls closed and 15% of precincts counted, 71% voted for the changes, according to officials. For the first time in Russia, polls were kept open for a week to bolster turnout amid the coronavirus pandemic â€” a provision that Kremlin critics denounced as an extra tool to manipulate the outcome. A massive propaganda campaign and the oppositionâ€™s failure to mount a coordinated challenge helped Mr Putin get...