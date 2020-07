Trump changes position and says he is ‘all for masks’



US President Donald Trump appears to have shifted his stance on wearing a face covering in public, saying in an interview that he is “all for masks”. The American leader even told Fox Business he thinks wearing a mask makes him look like the fictional Lone Ranger. He said: “I’m all for masks. I think masks are good. People have seen me wearing one.” “If I were in a tight... More in article.wn.com » President Tags: Donald Trump