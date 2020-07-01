Added: 01.07.2020 12:48 | 12 views | 0 comments

Russians are set to approve constitutional reforms on Wednesday denounced by critics as a manoeuvre to allow President Vladimir Putin to stay in the Kremlin for life. The changes were passed weeks ago by Russia's parliament and copies of the new constitution are already on sale in bookshops, but Putin says a nationwide vote ending Wednesday is essential to give legitimacy to the plans. The reforms include conservative and populist measures -- like guaranteed minimum pensions and an effective ban on gay marriage -- but crucially for Putin will also reset presidential term limits allowing him to potentially remain in power until 2036. The Kremlin pulled out all the stops to encourage turnout,...