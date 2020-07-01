Added: 01.07.2020 15:15 | 13 views | 0 comments

Dear Secretary Pompeo: We write to request that your department aggressively work to help secure the immediate release of imprisoned Mexican labor lawyer Susana Prieto Terrazas. Ms. Prieto was arrested and detained by the State of Tamaulipas on June 8, 2020 on trumped-up charges for “mutiny, threats and coercion.” 1 We agree with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer who has labeled the arrest a “bad indicator” of the Mexican government’s compliance with new labor standards.2 We urge you to raise the issue of Ms. Prieto’s arrest at the highest levels with your counterparts in Mexico, including in the lead up to and at the reported upcoming White House summit between Donald Trump and...