Added: 01.07.2020 8:57 | 14 views | 0 comments

Germany takes over the European Union's six-month presidency today, as the bloc faces its deepest recession since world war two as it continues to deal with the ongoing fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called for extraordinary measures to help the 27 member states deal with the crisis. The first major test will come at an EU summit later this month, where Ms Merkel hopes leaders will reach agreement on a â‚¬750 bn rescue fund. The proposed fund - unveiled by Germany and France in May - would be financed through shared EU borrowing and involve a number...