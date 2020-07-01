Hong Kong police make first arrests under Chinaâ€™s new security law



Source: www.ntd.com



Hong Kong police have made their first arrests under a new national security law imposed by China, starting with a protester who was carrying a flag calling for the territoryâ€™s independence. The man was arrested after police had issued multiple warnings to the crowd at a protest in the Causeway Bay shopping district that they might be in violation of the law, according to a police statement on Twitter. Hong Kong police said later that they had arrested more than 30 people on various charges, from unlawful assembly to violation of the national security law. Police detain a protester (Kin Cheung/AP) AP/PA Images / Police detain a protester (Kin Cheung/AP) The law, imposed by China after last...