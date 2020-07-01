Added: 01.07.2020 5:34 | 10 views | 0 comments

A pro-democracy protest is held each year on the anniversary, typically attended by tens or hundreds of thousands of people. But for the first time since the handover, authorities banned the march - citing a virus ban on gatherings of more than 50 people. Some activists have pledged to defy the ban and march later in the afternoon. "We march every year... and we will keep on marching," pro-democracy activist Leung Kwok-hung told Reuters. But one pro-democracy activist warned there was a "large chance of our...