‘War on drugs’ blamed for deaths of at least 122 children in Philippines

Added: 30.06.2020

Activists claim young people are deliberately targeted and call for UN to investigate human rights record of Duterte regime At least 122 children, including a one-year-old, have been killed during President Rodrigo Duterte’s “war on drugs” in the Philippines, according to a report that concluded...