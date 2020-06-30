Added: 30.06.2020 11:37 | 8 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Although Jews make up less than two percent of the United States’ population-about five to six million people out of a total population of 350 million, there is a powerful minority of mostly Orthodox or ultra-Orthodox voters who support President Donald Trump and the Republican Party. Most of them are allied with Israel’s right-wing Likud Party of Benjamin Netanyahu who wants to annex the Palestinian West Bank on July 1, but also has sights on other Palestinian territories to transform Israel into “Greater Israel.” Critics warn that such an aggressive move would not only lead to more uprisings and bloodshed but more suffering and resentment...