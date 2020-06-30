ï»¿Tuesday, 30 June 2020
Lazarus Chakwera: Malawi's president who 'argued with God'.

He came to the job after leading the Assemblies of God for 24 years, but admitted, when he was first running for president in 2014, that making the decision to become a politician was not easy. "I had to argue with God over a direction in life that didn't seem natural to me," he said in a video published by St Andrew's Presbyterian Church in California. But after a lot of discussion "God was saying that: 'I'm extending your ministry so that you're able to pastor a whole nation'". In another interview, in 2017, he said that in the conversations with God he turned to chapter three of the book of Exodus in the Bible, in which God appears to Moses and says he should lead the Israelites...

California, Israel, President, Church



