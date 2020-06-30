Added: 29.06.2020 20:39 | 11 views | 0 comments

A plea deal for the accused Golden State Killer, requiring he admit to a series of rapes and murders that terrorized residents across California in the 1970s and 1980s, brings justice to those who have waited decades for one of the state's most notorious killers to be sentenced, a prosecutor told a judge on Monday. Joseph DeAngelo, a former police officer who was arrested in 2018 after authorities identified him through DNA, appeared before his surviving victims and the relatives of those he is accused of killing in order to accept a plea deal that spares him the death penalty but will almost certainly leave him behind bars for the rest of his life. During the hearing, Sacramento...