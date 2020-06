Added: 29.06.2020 15:56 | 8 views | 0 comments

Russian state pollster VCIOM has published an exit poll showing a vast majority of Russians backing proposed constitutional reforms, days before the end of voting. The nationwide vote on constitutional reforms began on June 25 and is being held over seven days as a precaution against the coronavirus pandemic. If approved, the changes would allow President Vladimir Putin to run again in 2024 and potentially stay in power until 2036....